Robert I. Kauffman Sells 13,726 Shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 13,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $145,083.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,162,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,426,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hagerty Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE HGTY opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.95 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.72. Hagerty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $271.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.32 million. Hagerty had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 1.82%. On average, research analysts predict that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGTY. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Hagerty by 314.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 20,341 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Hagerty by 3.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

