Robert I. Kauffman Sells 13,726 Shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 13,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $145,083.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,162,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,426,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE HGTY opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.95 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.72. Hagerty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.
Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $271.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.32 million. Hagerty had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 1.82%. On average, research analysts predict that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.
