Robert I. Kauffman Sells 29,240 Shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 29,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $300,294.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,207,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,938,991.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hagerty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HGTY opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Hagerty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $10.62.

Get Hagerty alerts:

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Hagerty had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $271.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.32 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hagerty

Hagerty Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hagerty in the first quarter worth about $3,473,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Hagerty in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Hagerty in the third quarter worth about $147,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 314.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 20,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hagerty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hagerty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hagerty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.