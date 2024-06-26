Robert I. Kauffman Sells 29,240 Shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 29,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $300,294.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,207,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,938,991.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:HGTY opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Hagerty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $10.62.
Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Hagerty had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $271.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.32 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.
