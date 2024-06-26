Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.77.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of HOOD opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.26. Robinhood Markets has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $24.28. The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 147.60 and a beta of 1.83.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.74 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In other news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 121,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $2,622,118.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 121,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $2,622,118.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $5,257,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,486,733 shares of company stock worth $28,618,091. Insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 2,393,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,172,000 after buying an additional 825,307 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 4.5% during the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,091,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter worth $606,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,779,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,819,000 after purchasing an additional 197,245 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $988,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.