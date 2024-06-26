Rodman & Renshaw Initiates Coverage on Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA)

Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw’s target price points to a potential upside of 195.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SANA. JMP Securities raised their price target on Sana Biotechnology from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Shares of SANA opened at $5.42 on Wednesday. Sana Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.53.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 351.8% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 17,753 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Sana Biotechnology by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

