Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on July 11th

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Rogers Sugar Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Rogers Sugar stock opened at C$5.77 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.47. Rogers Sugar has a 1 year low of C$4.96 and a 1 year high of C$5.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$738.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.14, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.06. Rogers Sugar had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of C$300.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$303.80 million. Research analysts forecast that Rogers Sugar will post 0.5297347 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RSI shares. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities raised their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Desjardins upgraded Rogers Sugar from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.60.

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

