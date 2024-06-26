Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates C$16.00 Price Target for MDA Space (TSE:MDA)

MDA Space (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$16.00 target price by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.45% from the stock’s previous close.

MDA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on MDA Space from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of MDA Space from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of TSE:MDA opened at C$12.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.97. MDA Space has a 12-month low of C$7.72 and a 12-month high of C$15.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23.

MDA Space (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.01. MDA Space had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of C$209.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$210.35 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MDA Space will post 0.5601118 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MDA Space news, Director Brendan Paddick bought 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.96 per share, with a total value of C$1,016,600.00. 12.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and distributes high resolution optical imagery, satellite-based automatic identification system data, and radio-frequency data for other third-party missions.

