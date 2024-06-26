RXO (NYSE:RXO) Shares Gap Up to $20.21

RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.21, but opened at $22.32. RXO shares last traded at $23.37, with a volume of 540,795 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on RXO from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of RXO in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James started coverage on RXO in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on RXO from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RXO in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RXO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.90.

Get RXO alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on RXO

RXO Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $913.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.50 million. RXO had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RXO, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 105,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $2,108,654.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,280,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,818,310.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 1,128,060 shares of company stock valued at $22,099,090 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of RXO by 8.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 79,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of RXO by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 353,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RXO by 5.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 682,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,475,000 after purchasing an additional 33,941 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RXO by 18.9% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,452,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,665,000 after purchasing an additional 230,664 shares during the period. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of RXO by 2.7% in the third quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 151,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

About RXO

(Get Free Report)

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.