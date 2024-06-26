Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (RHP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Ryman Hospitality Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 85.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Ryman Hospitality Properties to earn $8.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.3%.

RHP stock opened at $97.19 on Wednesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a twelve month low of $79.86 and a twelve month high of $122.91. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Chairman Colin V. Reed bought 13,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,468,320.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 819,143 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $87,156,815.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Pantoya sold 1,491 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $157,956.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,973 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $526,839.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.29.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

