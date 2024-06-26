Saga (LON:SAGA) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Saga (LON:SAGA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 154 ($1.95) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.24% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of LON:SAGA opened at GBX 110.60 ($1.40) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 119.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 125.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £158.56 million, a PE ratio of -136.54, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 368.86. Saga has a 12 month low of GBX 100.20 ($1.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 161.44 ($2.05).

Saga plc provides package and cruise holidays, general insurance, and personal finance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Cruise and Travel, Insurance, and Other Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, home, travel, health, landlord, motorhome, caravan, and pet insurance products.

