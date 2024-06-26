Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.80.
SAGE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Sage Therapeutics
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Sage Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.42. Sage Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $50.19. The company has a market capitalization of $655.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.92.
Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 552.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.46) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Sage Therapeutics Company Profile
Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sage Therapeutics
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Split: Where Does it Go From Here?
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Arm Holdings and Micron: Top 2 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Best Buy Stock May Be Best Bought Before the Holiday Season
Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.