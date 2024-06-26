Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.92 Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 24th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.32. The consensus estimate for Sarepta Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $3.32 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at $5.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.90 EPS.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.84. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.44) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup cut Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $172.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $185.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.06.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $158.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 1,436.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 4.05. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $173.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after buying an additional 21,514 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 26.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 425,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,570,000 after purchasing an additional 14,868 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.6% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Dallan Murray sold 3,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $508,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,537,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Dallan Murray sold 3,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $508,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $1,281,645.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,243.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,451 shares of company stock valued at $8,086,386 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

