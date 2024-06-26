Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $176.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $172.00. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SRPT. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $165.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $166.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.06.

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $158.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.21. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,436.91 and a beta of 0.96. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $173.25.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.52 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 2.20%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.44) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total value of $6,295,840.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,217.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $1,281,645.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,243.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total value of $6,295,840.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,217.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,451 shares of company stock valued at $8,086,386 over the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

