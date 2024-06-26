SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stock Position Cut by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 33.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,264 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,091,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,492,000 after purchasing an additional 153,299 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,958,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,765,000 after buying an additional 166,554 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 115.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,358,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,838,000 after buying an additional 727,163 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,171,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,311,000 after acquiring an additional 38,047 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $286,079,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBAC has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Cowen cut their target price on SBA Communications from $266.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.17.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $192.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.65. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.65.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $657.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.08 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

