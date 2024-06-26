Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,180 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 15,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastwise Capital Group LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 17,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.28. 159,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,637,598. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $39.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.87. The company has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

