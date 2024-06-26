Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Bought by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 46.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,992 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 1.4% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,820,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,210 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,670.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,298,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,397,000 after buying an additional 4,208,425 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,255,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,052,000 after acquiring an additional 249,045 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,507,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,896,000 after acquiring an additional 640,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,218.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,419,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,488 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHZ traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.74. The stock had a trading volume of 24,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,833. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.74.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

