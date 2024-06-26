Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Stock Holdings Increased by Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises 0.9% of Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Friedenthal Financial raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 20,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCHP opened at $52.24 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $52.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.82.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

