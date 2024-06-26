Sean C. Flynn Sells 6,772 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Stock

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) insider Sean C. Flynn sold 6,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $304,875.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,924.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of VCEL opened at $44.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,484.52 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.38. Vericel Co. has a 12 month low of $30.18 and a 12 month high of $53.05.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $51.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.07 million. Vericel had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 0.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 86.1% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 8.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 0.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Vericel during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 3.6% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VCEL. StockNews.com raised shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Vericel in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vericel currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

