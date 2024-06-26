Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.20). The consensus estimate for JetBlue Airways’ current full-year earnings is ($1.08) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

JBLU has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.90 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Shares of JBLU opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.07. JetBlue Airways has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

