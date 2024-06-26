Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for H.B. Fuller in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $4.26 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.25. The consensus estimate for H.B. Fuller’s current full-year earnings is $4.32 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for H.B. Fuller’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.09 EPS.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. H.B. Fuller’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

FUL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.20.

Read Our Latest Report on H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Price Performance

Shares of FUL stock opened at $76.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.99. H.B. Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $62.79 and a fifty-two week high of $84.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.51.

H.B. Fuller Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a $0.222 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. This is an increase from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

Insider Activity at H.B. Fuller

In other news, EVP James J. East sold 22,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $1,746,673.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Zhiwei Cai sold 4,645 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $349,071.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,324.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James J. East sold 22,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $1,746,673.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,669,188 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H.B. Fuller

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2,588.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 335,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,282,000 after purchasing an additional 322,655 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC lifted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 123.9% in the third quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 410,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,154,000 after acquiring an additional 227,055 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the fourth quarter worth about $5,598,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 19.3% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 82,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 13,328 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the first quarter worth about $773,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

About H.B. Fuller

(Get Free Report)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.