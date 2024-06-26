SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) Upgraded to “Moderate Buy” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:SLS opened at $1.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.11. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.91.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that SELLAS Life Sciences Group will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SELLAS Life Sciences Group

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opus Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 291.3% in the fourth quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 100,500 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $869,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,881,000. 17.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a cancer immunotherapeutic agent that targets Wilms tumor 1, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer.

