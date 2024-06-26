SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) Upgraded to “Moderate Buy” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.
SELLAS Life Sciences Group Trading Down 3.3 %
NASDAQ:SLS opened at $1.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.11. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.91.
SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that SELLAS Life Sciences Group will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a cancer immunotherapeutic agent that targets Wilms tumor 1, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer.
