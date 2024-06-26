SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of S. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the third quarter worth about $55,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

In other SentinelOne news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 5,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $86,880.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 198,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,410.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SentinelOne news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 5,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $86,880.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 198,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,410.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 91,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $1,943,061.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,183,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,009,529.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 507,065 shares of company stock worth $10,055,772. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S stock opened at $18.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.75. SentinelOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $30.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $186.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.11 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 44.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

