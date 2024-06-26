Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Community Bank of Raymore

Community Bank of Raymore lessened its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,150 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter valued at $769,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,532 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 2,417,326 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $159,060,000 after acquiring an additional 304,871 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter worth $22,628,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter worth $1,306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Performance

SHEL traded down $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $70.60. 1,338,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,364,441. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $58.14 and a 52 week high of $74.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.43.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.51. Shell had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $74.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.03 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 50.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on SHEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

