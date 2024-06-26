Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ SHEN opened at $15.85 on Monday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.62 million, a P/E ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.25 and a 200-day moving average of $18.15.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 0.27% and a net margin of 77.44%. The company had revenue of $69.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.52 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher E. French purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.59 per share, for a total transaction of $82,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,387,602.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher E. French purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.59 per share, for a total transaction of $82,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,387,602.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher E. French purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.69 per share, for a total transaction of $161,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 319,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,697,127.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 37,650 shares of company stock worth $577,135. Corporate insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Shenandoah Telecommunications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, HTLF Bank acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

