Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Raised to $96.00 at Citigroup

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Citigroup from $95.00 to $96.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 48.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SHOP. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Shopify from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Shopify from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore raised Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Shopify from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Shopify from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.42.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $64.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.48 billion, a PE ratio of -381.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.41 and a 200-day moving average of $73.15. Shopify has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $91.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. Analysts predict that Shopify will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4,344.4% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

