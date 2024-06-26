Sigal Zarmi Sells 975 Shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) Director Sigal Zarmi sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $32,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,545.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Sigal Zarmi sold 4,350 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $130,500.00.

NASDAQ:HCP opened at $33.44 on Wednesday. HashiCorp, Inc. has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $34.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.83 and a beta of 1.25.

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 31.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $160.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on HashiCorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered HashiCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair lowered HashiCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HashiCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,224,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,953 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HashiCorp by 293.2% during the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 4,565,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,557 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in HashiCorp by 53.3% during the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,338,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,600 shares in the last quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,849,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,353,000 after buying an additional 949,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,722,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,350,000 after buying an additional 716,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

