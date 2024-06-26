SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Stake Lifted by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.1% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $1,621,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,657 shares in the company, valued at $93,151,899.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SITE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.63.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of SITE stock opened at $125.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.81 and a 12 month high of $188.01. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 1.54.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $904.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.01 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

(Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

