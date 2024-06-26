Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Shares of Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) traded down 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$5.85 and last traded at C$5.85. 780,992 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the average session volume of 309,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Skeena Resources from C$14.75 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Skeena Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skeena Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.79.

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SKE

Skeena Resources Stock Down 5.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00. The company has a market cap of C$531.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$6.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.06.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.24). On average, research analysts anticipate that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.4862973 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Randy Reichert sold 53,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total value of C$334,476.90. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Skeena Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.