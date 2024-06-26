Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Shares Down 2.2%

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 9,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 5,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Slate Office REIT Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.54.

Slate Office REIT Company Profile

Slate Office REIT is a global owner and operator of high-quality workplace real estate. The REIT owns interests in and operates a portfolio of strategic and well-located real estate assets in North America and Europe. The majority of the REIT's portfolio is comprised of government and high-quality credit tenants.

