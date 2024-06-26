SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS – Get Free Report) were down 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.10 and last traded at $28.12. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 3,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.28.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.81. The stock has a market cap of $33.74 million, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.71.
About SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF
The SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (DIVS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World NR index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of dividend-paying companies from both developed and emerging markets. The fund seeks income and consistent dividend growth. DIVS was launched on Mar 30, 2012 and is managed by SmartETFs.
