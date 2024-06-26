Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 33.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,988,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,830 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,443,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,238,000 after acquiring an additional 610,970 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $838,455,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,680,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,459,000 after buying an additional 573,400 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 69.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,515,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,481,000 after buying an additional 623,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Emily Ho sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total transaction of $1,029,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,712,995.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Emily Ho sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total transaction of $1,029,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,712,995.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 3,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.08, for a total value of $435,606.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 221,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,865,697.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,147 shares of company stock valued at $6,686,742. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNOW. BNP Paribas upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Snowflake from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Snowflake

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $124.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.36 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.84. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.60 and a fifty-two week high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $828.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.95 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.