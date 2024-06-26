Softcat (LON:SCT) Stock Rating Lowered by Shore Capital

Softcat (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Shore Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SCT. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Softcat from GBX 1,800 ($22.83) to GBX 1,950 ($24.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Softcat has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,532.50 ($19.44).

Shares of SCT stock opened at GBX 1,801 ($22.85) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market cap of £3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,210.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,664.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,530.87. Softcat has a 1 year low of GBX 1,150 ($14.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,855 ($23.53).

In related news, insider Graham Charlton sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,583 ($20.08), for a total value of £554,050 ($702,841.56). Company insiders own 37.87% of the company’s stock.

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

