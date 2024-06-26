Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2024

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUVFree Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report issued on Monday, June 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the airline will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Southwest Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $1.03 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ FY2026 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LUV. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LUV

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 0.1 %

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $28.52 on Tuesday. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $39.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUVGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 378,428 shares of the airline’s stock worth $10,929,000 after buying an additional 103,834 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 104,990 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the airline’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 506,762 shares of the airline’s stock worth $14,635,000 after buying an additional 124,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,790,654 shares of the airline’s stock worth $311,634,000 after buying an additional 47,119 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.