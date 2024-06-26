SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDWFree Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPDW. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 9,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 35,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $35.21 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $36.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.82. The firm has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

