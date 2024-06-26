Sprinklr (CXM) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Sprinklr (NYSE: CXM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/21/2024 – Sprinklr had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $9.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/6/2024 – Sprinklr had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $11.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/6/2024 – Sprinklr was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $16.00.

6/6/2024 – Sprinklr was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $16.00.

6/6/2024 – Sprinklr had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $22.00 to $17.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

6/6/2024 – Sprinklr had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $9.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/6/2024 – Sprinklr had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $10.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/6/2024 – Sprinklr had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $12.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/6/2024 – Sprinklr had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $18.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sprinklr Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CXM opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84. Sprinklr, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.33 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14.

Get Sprinklr Inc alerts:

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $194.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sprinklr

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprinklr

In other news, major shareholder R David Tabors sold 319,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $3,864,800.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, major shareholder R David Tabors sold 319,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $3,864,800.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 52,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total value of $610,995.66. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 491,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,110.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 373,236 shares of company stock worth $4,492,985 over the last 90 days. 30.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CXM. RK Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sprinklr by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 514,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 115,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,905,000 after acquiring an additional 27,652 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprinklr by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 336,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 234.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 775,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,731,000 after buying an additional 543,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.