SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) Stock Position Lowered by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,000,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,506 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.95% of SPX Technologies worth $505,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPXC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in SPX Technologies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPX Technologies by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 56,724 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,338,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,990,000 after purchasing an additional 250,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 510,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE SPXC opened at $143.33 on Wednesday. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.61 and a twelve month high of $146.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.92, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $465.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. SPX Technologies’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SPXC shares. UBS Group upped their price target on SPX Technologies from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of SPX Technologies from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

