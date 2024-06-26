Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 on July 12th

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Steel Dynamics has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Steel Dynamics has a dividend payout ratio of 18.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Steel Dynamics to earn $10.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.0%.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $123.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.93 and a 200 day moving average of $128.58. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $95.53 and a 12-month high of $151.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.13. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on STLD

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $2,873,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,265,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

(Get Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.