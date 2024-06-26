Steven J. Mclaughlin Purchases 39,845 Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin bought 39,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $52,595.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,598,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,669,523.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

EXFY opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. Expensify, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $8.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.46.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 million. Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.46% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. Expensify’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Expensify in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXFY. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Expensify during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Expensify during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Expensify by 212.5% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in Expensify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

