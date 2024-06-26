Stifel Nicolaus Increases Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Price Target to C$16.00

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 67.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ASTL. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$17.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday.

Algoma Steel Group stock opened at C$9.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.19. The company has a market cap of C$995.66 million, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Algoma Steel Group has a fifty-two week low of C$8.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.54.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

