Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Carvana Call Options (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 117,977 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 32% compared to the average daily volume of 89,330 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,367,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 161,397 shares in the company, valued at $19,367,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 9,390 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $777,773.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 861,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,354,566.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,726,829 shares of company stock worth $184,039,483 in the last three months. 17.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Carvana alerts:

Institutional Trading of Carvana

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Carvana by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 331,892 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Carvana by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Carvana by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,282,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Carvana during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 4.3% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 37,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $128.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.84. Carvana has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $129.41. The company has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.39 and a beta of 3.29.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on CVNA shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Carvana from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Carvana from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.29.

Get Our Latest Report on Carvana

About Carvana

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.