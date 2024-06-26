StockNews.com Begins Coverage on New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

New Concept Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

GBR stock opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.65 and a beta of 0.34. New Concept Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $1.81.

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. New Concept Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 25.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in New Concept Energy stock. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in New Concept Energy, Inc. ( NYSE:GBR Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 90,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

