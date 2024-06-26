StockNews.com Begins Coverage on S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
S&W Seed Stock Down 5.7 %
Shares of SANW opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. S&W Seed has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average is $0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.32 million for the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 33.78% and a negative net margin of 36.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that S&W Seed will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.
S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.
