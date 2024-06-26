StockNews.com Downgrades Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) to Sell

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $44.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.41 and a 200 day moving average of $30.26. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $49.06.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,199.26% and a negative return on equity of 41.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.47) EPS. Analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Agios Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 7,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $214,642.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,259.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 352.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.