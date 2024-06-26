StockNews.com Downgrades Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) to Buy

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MPLX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Mplx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Mplx from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Mplx from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Mplx from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mplx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.11.

MPLX stock opened at $42.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.52. Mplx has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.01). Mplx had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 34.96%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mplx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 18.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 28,771,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,023,413,000 after buying an additional 4,579,152 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Mplx in the fourth quarter worth $67,253,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,028,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,154,000 after buying an additional 765,618 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,826,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,909,000 after buying an additional 639,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,028,327 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,200,000 after buying an additional 574,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

See Also

