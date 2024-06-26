StockNews.com Downgrades Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) to Hold

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RHI. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Robert Half presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.71.

Robert Half Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of RHI opened at $64.43 on Monday. Robert Half has a 52-week low of $61.07 and a 52-week high of $88.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Robert Half will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $154,714.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,267.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,574,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,429,000 after acquiring an additional 917,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,795,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,410,000 after acquiring an additional 366,978 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 14.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,749,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,963,000 after acquiring an additional 479,384 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 105.4% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,655,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,476 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,944,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,921,000 after acquiring an additional 64,114 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

