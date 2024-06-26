StockNews.com Downgrades Sasol (NYSE:SSL) to Hold

Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Sasol Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SSL opened at $7.60 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.03. Sasol has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $14.26.

Get Sasol alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Sasol by 819.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sasol by 148.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sasol by 3,112.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sasol during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sasol during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.