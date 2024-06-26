StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Invitae (NYSE:NVTA)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

NYSE NVTA opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Invitae has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $106,804.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitae by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 43,717 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Invitae by 404.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50,600 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invitae by 1,799.5% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 70,037 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invitae by 14.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 600,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 74,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invitae by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 574,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 199,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

