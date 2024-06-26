StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Sequans Communications Trading Down 1.6 %

SQNS stock opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.19. Sequans Communications has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $2.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 953.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 315,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 285,916 shares during the period. Vazirani Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the fourth quarter worth $1,840,000. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new position in Sequans Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $2,497,000. 63.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.

Featured Stories

