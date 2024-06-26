StockNews.com Upgrades MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) to Sell

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of MediWound in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

Shares of MDWD opened at $14.60 on Monday. MediWound has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $19.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.57. The stock has a market cap of $135.49 million, a PE ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 0.72.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 million. MediWound had a negative net margin of 64.24% and a negative return on equity of 21.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MediWound will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MediWound by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 85,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in MediWound by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 109,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in MediWound in the first quarter valued at about $427,000. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. lifted its position in MediWound by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. now owns 125,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 39,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in MediWound by 241.6% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 132,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 93,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

