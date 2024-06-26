StockNews.com Upgrades Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) to “Buy”

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:ODC opened at $62.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.68. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 1-year low of $53.76 and a 1-year high of $87.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Get Oil-Dri Co. of America alerts:

Insider Transactions at Oil-Dri Co. of America

In other news, Director George C. Roeth sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $260,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oil-Dri Co. of America

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 20.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 49.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.