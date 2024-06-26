StockNews.com Upgrades Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) to “Buy”

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
Oil-Dri Co. of America Stock Down 1.1 %
NYSE:ODC opened at $62.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.68. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 1-year low of $53.76 and a 1-year high of $87.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18.
Insider Transactions at Oil-Dri Co. of America
In other news, Director George C. Roeth sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $260,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Oil-Dri Co. of America
About Oil-Dri Co. of America
Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.
