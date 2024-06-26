Stride Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:LRN)

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 7,571 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 892% compared to the typical daily volume of 763 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Stride from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stride

Stride Stock Down 2.0 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stride during the 4th quarter worth about $25,594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,969,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,777,000 after buying an additional 28,661 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,752,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stride in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. Finally, EWA LLC bought a new stake in Stride during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LRN opened at $68.60 on Wednesday. Stride has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $73.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.04.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. Stride had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $520.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Stride will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

About Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

